Ridgefield Park Man, 19, Shot Outside Home, Authorities Consider Possible Botched Robbery

UPDATE: A Ridgefield Park teen was shot in the leg outside his house Sunday by one of two men who then fled, authorities told Daily Voice.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center alert and conscious with a minor wound in his thigh after the Gordon Street shooting around 3:30 p.m., they said.

He described his assailant as two men in their 20s, both about 5-foot-10 each with athletic buildings, village Police Lt. Joseph Rella said.

One was wearing a grey hoodie and a black mask that was partially covering his face, Rella said.

The second "was wearing all black and was not believed to be covering his face," he said.

Both ran off, then got into a small SUV, possibly a dark blue Mazda CX-5 with New Jersey license plates, the lieutenant said, adding that authorities didn't have a license plate number.

The vehicle headed north on Main Street, he said.

"The reason for the assault is unknown -- possibly a robbery attempt, but no proceeds were taken from the victim," Rella said.

A report that the pair were spotted at a Bogota gas station was wrong, authorities said.

Village police were investigating, with assistance from the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. The county sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Anyone who saw something or knows anything about the incident is asked to contact Ridgefield Park PD: (201) 641-6400 .

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.